Wisconsin Update: 16 more dead, 141 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 141 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 11,188 new negative tests and 2,319 positive tests.

The 16 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,415 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 111,765, or 80.6 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.8 percent of their hospital beds overall and 80.6 of ICU beds. There currently are 853 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with 216 of them in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 41 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 44 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 161 (+1) 2 Crawford 210 (+5) 0 Grant 1,268 (+28) 19 Jackson 189 (+8) 1 La Crosse 3,399 (+26) 6 Monroe 705 (+26) 3 Trempealeau 748 (+6) 2 Vernon 310 (+10) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

