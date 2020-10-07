Zimbabwe judge orders facilities reopened for pregnant women

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean judge has ordered authorities in the capital, Harare, to reopen health facilities for pregnant women that were closed due to a strike by workers demanding better pay and personal protective equipment. Lawyers had argued that closures resulted in pregnant women losing babies or resorting to unsafe deliveries. Zimbabwe’s health sector has been deteriorating for years. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has further burdened a system hurt by drug shortages, collapsing infrastructure and frequent strikes by nurses and doctors.