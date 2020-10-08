2 Wisconsin prisoners die after contracting COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A medical examiner has confirmed at least two inmates of a Wisconsin prison have died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office says two prisoners at the Dodge Correctional Institution died in September.

The state Department of Corrections does not report the deaths because of privacy laws.

The medical examiner says a 63-year-old man with preexisting health conditions died Sept. 12 from COVID-19. And on Sept. 15, a 62-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at Dodge Correctional died of lung cancer.

The medical examiner says the coronavirus infection was a contributing factor to his death.