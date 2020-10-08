As election draws closer, the NBA continues calls to vote

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Udonis Haslem is honest about it: Elections simply have not been overly important to him. That is, until now. He’s been a registered voter since 2004, so it’s not like he’s been unaware of the process or how it works. But it’s also been far from a passion project for Haslem, the Miami Heat forward who serves as a team captain and tries to set an example for every other player in the locker room. So, this year, that meant getting involved in the election process. It’s become a major point of emphasis in the NBA.