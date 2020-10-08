Attorneys: Extraditing teen would ‘turn him over to mob’

CHICAGO (AP) — Defense attorneys say sending a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.” Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. He has been held in Illinois since then. Attorneys for Rittenhouse argued in the document filed in Lake County, Illinois, late on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense and sending him to Wisconsin authorities would violate his constitutional rights. They also argue that Wisconsin prosecutors and Illinois authorities didn’t follow legal technicalities required for extradition.