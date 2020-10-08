 Skip to Content

Cedar Rapids preparing for more work on flood control system

3:05 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The city of Cedar Rapids is preparing to undertake more than $7.4 million in construction work next year on its flood control system. The Gazette reports that the city will open bids this month for key projects, including demolition of a bridge and construction of a permanent levee and gatewell in Czech Village. Bids will also open for construction of a flood wall, pump stations and watermain protecting the Quaker Oats plant along the riverfront. Cedar Rapids, the state’s second-largest city, was devastated by historic flooding in 2008 flood that wiped out downtown neighborhoods.

Associated Press

