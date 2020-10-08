Construction complete on Burns Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Construction began back in April on Burns Park in La Crosse.

On Thursday, as work is now complete, community members celebrated its "soft" opening.

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department teamed up with the Downtown Neighborhood Association to revitalize the park.

"In construction, we added a playscape, there's a shade structure for future programming," said Kat Barkhahn, Recreation Specialist for the City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department. "We have chess tables, a little picnic area, and there's an art wall. We are looking to find local artists to complete that art wall."

They're looking for local artists that want to showcase their artwork on that new dedicated art wall. You can find more information about the wall by emailing downtownneighborhoodlax@gmail.com.

The library also has chess pieces that people can check-out to play chess on the new tables.

The official grand opening will be held in spring 2021.