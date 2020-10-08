Dry and warm conditions stick around into the weekend

Warm

Today will be the closest day to seasonal, with a high in the upper 60s. But today will also be the calmest day with light and variables winds after a windy start to the week.

Overnight the region will tap into strong southerly winds. This will quickly start warming the surface. Then by the afternoon temperatures will climb towards the 80s. This could be one of the last days to reach the 80s, so soak it all in. That is in between the partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Friday.

The weekend is going to continue above-average temperatures with highs in the 70s. Sunshine will be in abundance all weekend with increasing winds into Sunday.

Quiet

There has been no rain accumulation since the first day of October. This dry period will last through the weekend. Our next rain chance will arrive Monday, so enjoy the quiet weather while it’s here.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett