Expect warming for Friday.

Nice crisp Thursday…

Lighter easterly winds blew gently across the Coulee Region. Afternoon highs reached into the 60s to near 70 degrees, and that’s a few degrees above average. Plenty of sunshine meant a very pleasant day.

Mild weather continues…

The winds will pick up later tonight from the south and will become gusty on Friday. Temperatures will respond by moving up into the 80s for many folks, and we will see passing clouds from time to time.

Some weekend cooling…

A cool front will move through the area for Saturday, but it will come through dry with just a few clouds. Highs will drop back into the middle 60s to lower 70s. On Sunday highs will rebound into the 70s areawide.

Dry until next Monday…

Our weather pattern favors dry conditions through the weekend. Our next chance appears to be from Sunday night into Monday and early Monday night. Amounts of rain could top a half an inch, and we could certainly use it. Cooler, but seasonal weather follows for next week..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden