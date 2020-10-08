Final community forum on SRO program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is hosting its final virtual open forum for members of the community to discuss the district's ongoing review of the SRO Program.

The forum will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 6:00 PM via Youtube Live.

Community members interested in speaking at the forum should register by calling the superintendent’s office at 608-789-7659, or via email at lsteiger@lacrossesd.org. Prospective speakers should register by 4:30 p.m. on October 12. Registered speakers will be given five minutes to speak during the forum.

To learn more about the ongoing topic, here is a list of recent articles.