Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet as tensions ease

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek and Turkish officials say the foreign ministers of the two countries have met on the sidelines of a conference in Slovakia and agreed to set a date for the start of a new round of exploratory talks between the two. A dispute between the two NATO allies and longtime rivals over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean this summer led to fears of open conflict as warships from both sides faced off. Turkey’s foreign ministry released a short video of Greece’s Nikos Dendias and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusloglu meeting on the sidelines of the Globsec Forum in Bratislava. The atmosphere of what both sides said was a brief meeting appeared cordial and even jovial as the two, both wearing masks, bumped elbows and patted each other on the shoulder.