No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February will not be charged in his death. A prosecutor said Wednesday that Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah had a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary in shooting 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall after a reported disturbance on Feb. 2. Authorities say Cole ran from the police and fired his gun during the pursuit. Cole’s family has called for Mensah to be fired. Some protesters out well past a 7 p.m. clashed with police who used tear gas to scatter the group. Windows were smashed at several businesses on the city’s north side.