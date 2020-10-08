Iran frees rights activist after more than 8 years in prison

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent human rights activist who campaigned against the death penalty. The semiofficial ISNA news agency Thursday quoted judiciary official Sadegh Niaraki as saying that Narges Mohammadi was freed late Wednesday after serving 8 1/2 years in prison. She was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 while already incarcerated. Niaraki said Mohammadi was released based on a law that allows a prison sentence to be commutated if the related court agrees.