La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools move grades 5-12 to virtual learning

La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools announced that they would be moving to all virtual learning for grades 5-12 beginning on October 8 after an individual in the secondary building tested positive for COVID-19.

The schools have had others test positive in the past but the problem is that the individual came into contact with 10 other staff members. Added to that is the difficulty in finding substitute teachers to fill classrooms according to the district's superintendent.

"The primary issue we have is lack of teachers remaining because of positive cases we have and the contact they have had with staff members," said La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Cardille. "We had lost up to ten staff members that were going to have to quarantine. We are having a tough time getting subs right now. We aren't getting enough subs to fill when we have three or four. So this blew us right out of the water. There was nothing we could do."

The elementary schools have been learning in-person since school started on September 14 but grades 5-12 have been doing hybrid classes with A and B day schedules. This means that although it is a change to now all-virtual learning, the students will continue with their usual daily schedule as normal, just via Zoom.

Superintendent Cardille explained that although there is some disappointment among parents, they have been understanding with the entire situation.

"I think overall people understand, 'Oh here we go again.' We were all kind of waiting for when this was going to happen and here it is about a month in," said Superintendent Cardille.

He said that while these times are tough for many people, it is important to take into consideration how one person's actions can affect others.

"All I can ask is for the community members to practice safe measures so that this doesn't spread because it is impacting our ability to stay open," said Superintendent Cardille.