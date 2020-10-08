La Crosse man among those pardoned by Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is among nine people granted pardons this week by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Evers' office announced the pardons on Thursday.

One of those pardoned is Shawn Sill, who was convicted of burglary and forgery charges in 1997 according to online records. In the statement from the governor's office, Sill was 19 when he broke into homes in both La Crosse and Vernon counties. He finished his probation early. Now 42, he works as a machine operator and lives with his wife and family in La Crosse.

His pardon application had the support of the circuit court and district attorney's office according to the governor's office.

People seeking pardons must apply to the Governor's Pardon Advisory Board who then consider each case. The board met last month to prepare a list of recommendations for pardons to send to the governor. He then made the final decision on who to pardon.

“I issued my first pardons one year ago and since, we have seen the positive impacts pardons have not just on individuals, but on all of our communities, as folks who have received pardons have pursued new careers and opportunities to serve their neighbors,” said Gov. Evers. “A pardon is a second chance for one individual that can have widespread positive impacts and I am glad to be pardoning these nine people today.”

To date, the governor has issued 74 pardons according to his office.

Here are the remaining eight individuals pardoned by Gov. Evers: