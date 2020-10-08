La Crosse Police investigate shooting that left man injured

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One man is wounded in a shooting outside the Chuck E. Cheese in La Crosse Wednesday evening.

A statement from La Crosse Police said they were called just after 8 p.m. for the shooting outside the restaurant and amusement center at 4444 State Hwy. 16 by Valley View Mall. The report to police said a man was shot in the upper torso while he was in the parking lot.

Police said during their investigation, the victim and others involved in the incident provided very little cooperation about what happened.

The man was taken to a La Crosse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition according to police.

No one is in custody at this time. The statement said that based on what they know so far, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Their investigation into the shooting continues.

Police did ask that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240 or to remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.