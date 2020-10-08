Mali: 2 hostages freed by extremists on plane to capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s presidential spokesman say two hostages freed by al-Qaida-linked militants are now on a plane flying to the capital of Bamako. Prominent politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin departed the northern town of Tessalit just before 7 p.m. local, according to Adam Thiam. The flight to Bamako is expected to take about 2 1/2 hours. The French Embassy in Bamako’s Twitter account shared the news, adding: “AT LAST!” The hostages’ release followed the freeing by Malian authorities of nearly 200 jihadist prisoners over the weekend, which had fueled speculation that a prisoner exchange was imminent.