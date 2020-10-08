Mask-free pastor holds service after WH superspreader event

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — A Texas megachurch pastor who attended a White House function that has since been labeled a superspreader event held a church service on Sunday and took to the stage without a mask. Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. A church spokesperson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Morris took a COVID-19 test that came back negative in the last 10 days. Pictures show Morris didn’t wear a mask at the event.