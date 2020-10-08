Mayo Clinic celebrates Heritage Days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse lit the sign on their Cancer and Surgery Center in blue Thursday night in celebration of their Heritage Days.

Established in 1999, Heritage Days celebrates the history and culture of Mayo Clinic by honoring the life of 12th century saints Frances and Clare of Assisi as well as the traditions of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.

Through a wide range of creative projects during the year and culminating in a dedicated week of events every October, Heritage Days strengthens the culture of Mayo Clinic Health System and commends all staff and volunteers whose primary value is "the needs of the patient come first".