Mayo hosting walk-in influenza clinics during October

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots this year.

Mayo Clinic Health System will host walk-in influenza clinics every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout October. Those clinics will be happening from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who come in are required to wear a mask and go through a COVID-19 screening process.

Dr. Nicole Beine, a resident physician at Mayo Family Health Clinic, said that the sooner people get vaccinated for the flu, the better.

"We like to do this flu clinic early. In September and October, we start recommending that everyone get vaccinated so that it gives their immune system that time to create immune response and protect them in the future when they can be exposed. There is really no 'deadline', but the earlier you get [a flu shot], the better off we think you'll be," said Dr. Beine.

To schedule an appointment for the walk-in influenza clinics, call (608) 392-9633.