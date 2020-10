Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) Melrose-Mindoro picked up a couple of individual titles at the Dairyland Conference meet in Eau Claire Thursday.

Reese Zeman won the boys race with a time of 19:43.

Trenti Fredrick of Melrose-Mindoro took third with a time of 21:12.

The Mustangs took third as a team.

For the girls, leading the way was Claire Becker of Melrose-Mindoro with a time of 21:25.

Teammate Caeli McMahan took with with a time of 23:38.