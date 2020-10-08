Minnesota reports 1,276 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 1,276 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Thirteen of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Four of the cases were in the demographic of 15-19 years old. Two cases each were in the 20-24 and 50-54 age group. One case each was reported in the 5-9, 25-29, 35-39, 45-49, and 55-59 age groups.

MDH said Fillmore County had eight more cases and Houston County two additional cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 107,922 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 11,177 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 97,254 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported 28,404 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,224,194. The Department said about 1,526,559 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Six of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,107 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the Department reported. MDH said 1,501 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,187 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,245 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

