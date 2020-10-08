MSHSL to allow some fans at indoor sporting events

MINNESOTA (KTTC) — With high school volleyball season kicking off on Thursday night, the Minnesota State High School League will allow some fans at indoor matches.

Updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education recommends two spectators per player.

This applies to events in a school building or facility and also affects concerts, plays, competitions, performances and other events that have spectators in a school building or facility. The MSHSL made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

UPDATED GUIDANCE FROM THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION…Spectators at Activities, Athletics, Clubs, Youth Sports... Posted by MSHSL on Thursday, 8 October 2020

Fans must be spaced six feet apart and event spaces cannot exceed 25% of total capacity.

Reservations will need to be made ahead of time and walk-ins won’t be allowed. School districts should collect names and contact information as part of the reservation so people can be notified if an individual contracts COVID-19.

The release also established protocol for when at least 12 feet can’t be maintained between fans.

“For indoor events where 12 feet can’t be maintained between participants and spectators, participants must be included in the total capacity count,” the post said. “If spectators and participants can be clearly separated by at least 12 feet, then participants do not need to be included in the total capacity count. No venue may exceed a capacity of 250 spectators.”

The guidance also suggests schools schedule arrival times for longer than usual, so fans won’t be waiting in large crowds. This includes staggered admission and entry times.

High school football games begin on Friday.