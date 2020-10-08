Navigating by mango trees, pink houses in rural Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than 300,000 homes across Puerto Rico lack a formal address, so directions might involve a mango tree, or a bakery or a steep hill as landmarks. As a result, getting lost has long been an acceptable and occasional fun part of island life, but the coronavirus pandemic, a recent series of earthquakes and increasingly active hurricane seasons are prodding authorities to find ways to name streets and number houses. Without an address, emergency responders cannot find people quickly or deliver basic supplies or medical care on an island when up to 60% of homes in some municipalities lack one.