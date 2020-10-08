New Grandad Bluff Trails System now open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The work is complete and now more than five miles of new trails are available for the public in Grandad Bluff Park.

Ten sections of the Grandad Bluff Trails System are laid out in the park for use by people of all skill levels for hiking, running, or cycling. One of the trails is designated as family-friendly.

Users can access the trails at either Ebner Coulee Road, 29th Street access point, or at one of the parking areas on Grandad Bluff Road.

Maps are posted on the trails to guide users.

“The new trails will provide an outstanding additional recreational resource for residents of La Crosse, while also drawing vital recreational tourism into the area. The increased recreational advantages coincide

with a positive environmental impact through trail stabilization and directed human travel, avoiding sensitive natural areas,” said Jay Odegaard, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry in a statement announcing the completion of the project.

The City of La Crosse, ORA Trails, grant money from the IMBA, and a $300,000 donation from the Warren Loveland family helped make the trails project possible.