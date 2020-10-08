No. 24 Cyclones guard against letdown as Texas Tech visits

Iowa State is out to its best Big 12 start since going 3-0 in 2002. Now the Cyclones must guard against a letdown coming off a huge win over Oklahoma. Texas Tech is looking for a breakthrough after blowing fourth-quarter leads in their last two games. Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman entered the week day-to-day after getting knocked out of the game with an ankle injury against Kansas State. Henry Colombi, who was solid in relief last week, would start if Bowman can’t play.