Oktoberfest Races bring out the best in the Midwest

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) Oktoberfest race weekend is the Super Bowl of sorts for the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

It's a perfect way to end the racing season and they were out in full force Thursday afternoon.

Practice and qualifying began under sunny skies.

This is the 51st annual event.

It features hundreds of drivers from 17 divisions.

It's been a challenging year for the Speedway with COVID-19 hurdles to clear.

But this weekend offers the perfect reward.

"We believe we're very blessed to be able to hold this event because we're an outdoor facility. We have that advantage to put on these events. Rave fans look forward to this every year. Race teams look forward to it every year. It's a great economic boom for the economy around here. We're very proud to be able to host this every year," said Speedway general manager Chuck Deery.

Racing begins at 6:00 PM Thursday, 5:30 PM Friday, 5:00 Saturday and noon on Sunday.

The weekend culminates with the main event, the ARCA Midwest Oktoberfest 200, which will start at about 3:00 PM Sunday.