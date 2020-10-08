Onalaska Rotary Club holds “Chief’s Challenge” Pork-Q

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club, along with the Onalaska Police and Fire Departments, held a Pork-Q Thursday evening at City Hall.

The event was also part of a friendly competition between the Onalaska Police and Fire Departments to see who could sell 150 tickets the fastest. The winner was the Fire Department and the event did sell-out all 600 tickets.

Onalaska Rotary Club representative Dan Stevens presented the winning plaque to Fire Chief Troy Gudie and the participation plaque to Police Chief Charles Ashbeck. Stevens said, "The friendly competition is to show support in our community for Onalaska Police and Fire. We appreciate their professionalism and are proud to partner with these men and women."

Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Onalaska Police and Fire Departments.