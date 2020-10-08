Outtakes: Stevie Nicks on Petty, Prince, Beyoncé and Harry

NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Nicks — who is releasing a new song Friday and a concert film later this month — discusses the TV miniseries she’s working on as well as her relationships with Tom Petty, Prince, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and the members of Fleetwood Mac in outtakes from a recent 90-minute-plus interview with The Associated Press. Nicks also talks about being the only woman who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and why that upsets her.