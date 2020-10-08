Pfaff, Kapanke tackle issues in farming, agriculture

On November 3rd, Wisconsin voters will decide between Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke for the 32nd State Senate seat, vacated by former State Senator Jennifer Shilling. Kapanke and Pfaff ran for the very same seat back in 2004. Kapanke won by less than 5,000 votes. Both have roots in farming and have experience working in agriculture. News 19 asked them a few questions on current issues facing the industry.

Question: If elected, what agriculture issue would you prioritize?

Pfaff: I want to make sure that our family farmers of all sizes and scales feel that number one, they're being listened too and they're being heard and being respected. Number two, I will work night and day to make sure that we find new markets for our agriculture products that come from our family farms and our farm fields and our dairy barns and I support agriculture of all sizes and scales and I believe regardless of how large or small a farm is there are opportunities to succeed in today's economy. As a state senator, I will work tirelessly to make sure that I find those markets for those agriculture products. I believe that agriculture can continue to grow and succeed in America's Dairyland, and as a state senator, I will work tirelessly to make sure we do that.

Kapanke: First off, the COVID issue is going to put a strain on budgets at every level of government whether it be the township, the village, the county, or municipalities, or the state, so we have to take a look at the funds available before we start saying, "I'm going to spend this on this," but I think a priority for Western Wisconsin should be more money coming for the transportation fund into Western Wisconsin. The large amounts of money have gone to southeastern Wisconsin over the last decade. It's time to bring some of that money here and improve the roads here in Western Wisconsin and the bridges, so that would be one of the things I would certainly go to bat for for agriculture so they have the roads they need to get their products to market.

Question: What do you believe is the number one issue facing our farmers in the district?

Kapanke: We've got a lot of good things going for the farmers right now... Number one being the weather and the harvest is really good. I hear the crops are yielding well, and they're dry, and it's almost a perfect fall relative to last year. The number one issue probably is rules and regulations and the opportunity to grow their operations. Other than that, we've got expanded exports right now and China's bought millions of tons of soybeans and soybean prices are up a dollar and a half for these farmers who are harvesting it right now, and our corn has taken a jump as well because of the exports so those things are happening that are good. I think milk prices are about 18 dollars a hundred. During the COVID earlier, they were dumping milk and they were slaughtering hogs and all of that has gone away a little bit now. The price is up right now and the demand for farm products are good, so we must maintain that demand level to keep the prices up for the farmers so they can pay their bills and continue in their operation, so that's probably the number one issue right there.

Pfaff: I think it's extremely important that our family farmers are listened too and heard, and I think their opinions need to be respected and considered by our policymakers. Unfortunately, too often, their thoughts and their ideas are dismissed, and I think it's important as policymakers that they listen and they learn. Family farmers work very hard every single day to make sure that they put food on their table as well as the table for all of us. Agriculture is an economic engine in this state. In fact, more than $104.8 billion dollar agriculture contributes to our state's economy on an annual basis. One out of every nine people in state have a job that's related to agriculture in one way shape or form, so it's an economic engine but also agriculture is more than that. It's also a way of life and there is so much that agriculture brings to our rural communities and our state, and I want to make sure as a state senator that I listen to our family farmers and I will work very hard to make sure their interests are considered in the state capitol.

Question: Residential growth in the district continues to take over prime farmland even with protections in place, how will you find the balance between protecting this prime real estate while allowing for some urban sprawl?

Pfaff: It takes listening. It takes bringing people together and sitting at the table. It takes being a leader that will fight consensus, being a leader who will recognize the fact that agriculture and rural communities and people having the opportunity to get out in the countryside and raise their own family is something all of us want. It's going to take leadership to bring people to the table in order to make sure that we can continue to have productive growing agriculture in this part of the state in this district and recognize the fact that individuals want to be able to purchase a piece of land and be able to move to the countryside and to live and to raise their family. That's only natural and that's understandable, so it takes leadership. It takes recognizing the different viewpoints that people have. It takes listening. I believe we can do both, but leadership is needed and I have the background and experience to do that.

Kapanke: It comes down to ownership of land and what you want to do with that land, so if there is a farm and next door there is a residential development going forward, but the farmer wants to continue farming, he should have that right to do that without having to sell any imminent domain or anything else having the right to farm that farm because he's been there so long. On the other hand, if a developer comes in and says, "I'm willing to pay this much for your farm," and the farmer looks at his books, looks at his agent, looks at what he might want to do for the rest of his life and he wants to sell this land. I think that's fine too. It's a balance. People have a right to build a house next to a farm if they buy that land. At the same time, that farmer has a right to farm that land as long as he wants.

Question: With more and more family dairy farmers closing up shop, how do you plan to not only protect the remaining farms but also help them competitive against larger agriculture producers/farms?

Kapanke: I think there is still room in Wisconsin for larger farms and small farms, and I've got two great examples. I read a story about John Bingham. He started with one cow on an organic farm in Ohio with 100 acres. He was around 18-years-old. He put an ad in the paper. He wanted to go to a bigger farm. He got an answer from a farm in Wisconsin. They wanted a young guy to take over the farm and it's an organic farm. He's now milking 30 to 40 cows and he's renting the land and he's building his business that way so 30-40 cows organically and we have Organic Valley here so which is an opportunity for so many producers to farm on a smaller scale if that's what they choose. I was on a farm last Sunday, Rob Klinger's farm in Gale, and they have 50 cows. He does a great job milking them and building that herd up. Their herd average is really high. His wife has two jobs off the farm. They don't have any land. They have seven acres. Now, they are going to be buying small acreage for cropland, so you can do it with a small operation, or if someone wants to get bigger, there should be provisions through our law, and there is through the ag siting law, rules and regs. that if they comply with, they should be able to build their herd, so I think again we have a balance here, and it's up to the individual. Do you want a bigger farm or a smaller farm? I think we can do both in Wisconsin.

Pfaff: It's about creating markets, and I believe there is tremendous opportunities to create markets. I believe in agriculture of all sizes. I believe there is opportunities to create specialty markets for niche products in the consumer supply chain. I believe there are opportunities to work with farmers of all sizes and scales to make sure we have a marketplace for their products, may it be commodities or a specialty crop that's being grown. We need to be able to do that. Consumers want choice at the marketplace. We need to make sure that we have a state senator that is willing to work with those farmers, those within food processing, those within distribution and marketing, and consumer groups to make sure we get these farm-fresh products that come from the countryside here in Western Wisconsin to the dinner plate. I think we can do that. I have the background working with leaders within food processing as well as within agriculture and family farmers to make sure that we can provide consumers with the choices they're looking for and at the same time giving our family farmers another outlet opportunity to sell to a growing market place. Look what happened 30 years ago in Vernon County. Eight farmers or so came together and they want to be able to sell their organic dairy products to the marketplace. Today, Organic Valley is well known as a national leader in high-quality organic dairy products that consumers from around the country enjoy. That's an example of the work that can be down, that can continue to be done. We look at what we have here in Western Wisconsin and there are real opportunities for more specialty cheeses and dairy products. There is more opportunities for specialty meats that consumers are looking for, so I believe there is tremendous opportunties for farmers of all sizes and all scales to succeed.

Question: Hemp has become a viable product that many farmers (old & new) are turning too. The other side of hemp is marijuana where other states like Michigan and Illinois have capitalized. Do you support the legalization of medicinal or recreational marijuana?

Pfaff: I believe that when it comes to medical purposes, we in Wisconsin need to move forward in terms of medical purposes. I will work with law enforcement as well as community social groups, as well as educators as far as legalizing recreational marijuana.

Kapanke: Not recreational for sure, and I think we have to be very careful with medical. Right now, we have a huge drug problem in this part of the state and many parts of the state of Wisconsin and throughout the states. I think we have to go very cautiously as far as making marijuana legal even for medical purposes, and if we can, and we can do it safely, then I'll take a look at it.