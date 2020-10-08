Police use tear gas during destructive night in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Tear gas was used on protesters in Wauwatosa overnight, according to our Milwaukee affiliate.

WISN reports protests began at the Milwaukee County Courthouse after he district attorney announced there would not be charges filed against Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of Alvin Cole in February.

Protesters were seen marching past authorities onto I-94 westbound.

At least one person was arrested.

The WISN News Chopper 12 captured video of tear gas being used to disperse some crowds.

Windows were smashed and several businesses were damaged.

A curfew there went into effect at 7 p.m. and will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.

Gov. Tony Evers activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist law enforcement agencies.