Poor defenses take national impact from Oklahoma-Texas

Oklahoma and Texas are struggling on defense again, and it’s cost both programs and the Big 12 Conference. The league’s two marquee teams started off with national title hopes. Neither are where they expected to be as they prepare to meet Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. Texas is barely ranked at No. 22 and Oklahoma is out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2016. Oklahoma probably has no shot at the College Football Playoff after getting there the past three years and Texas likely would be out of the running with a loss.