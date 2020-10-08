Pregnant Kansas City woman arrested by police attends rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A pregnant woman whose arrest by Kansas City police ignited an occupation of city hall grounds cried and could not speak at a rally with supporters. But Deja Stallings said in a statement read by her attorney that she cries every day out of fear for her unborn child. Stallings’ arrest last week sparked outrage after videos showed an officer with a knee on her back as she was on the ground. Civil rights groups set up a “people’s city” and are camping on the grounds of City Hall, demanding the firing of any officers involved and Police Chief Rick Smith, and a 50% reduction in the police department’s budget.