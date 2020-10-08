 Skip to Content

Seahawks seek 1st 5-0 start in team history hosting Vikings

11:26 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks will try to improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It’s the third straight year the NFC foes will face off in Seattle. The Seahawks improved to 4-0 for only the second time after last week’s road win at Miami. The Vikings picked up their first victory at Houston. But the Seahawks have been a tough opponent for Minnesota in recent years. The Vikings have lost six straight to the Seahawks. Minnesota’s last win over Seattle came in 2009. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content