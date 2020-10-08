Senator Baldwin urging president to sign suicide prevention legislation

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - More than 48,000.

That's the number of people who were victims of suicide in 2018 according to CDC statistics.

The CDC also says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but the second leading cause of death among people between 10 and 34.

These statistics are among the reasons Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on the president to sign her legislation, designating a three digit suicide prevention hotline.

The Senate and House have passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act.

It would replace the current 10 digit hotline number, with three digits, 9-8-8.

The hotline would also allow veterans to press 1 after dialing 9-8-8 to receive services designed for them.

The legislation is bi-partisan.

Baldwin introduced the bill with another democrat and two republicans. A bi-partisan group of 28 other senators co-sponsored the legislation.