Some worried Democrats have 2nd thoughts on voting by mail

Some Democrats are flinching at their commitment to voting by mail. That could create more chaos on Election Day because if voters request absentee ballots and try to vote in person, it can take extra time to record and count their vote. Election officials are already bracing for a challenging day because of transitioning to mail voting and having to keep poll workers and voters safe from the coronavirus. The hesitancy frustrates some Democrats who argue that the party’s voters are letting President Donald Trump get into their heads. Trump has been baselessly arguing against mail balloting since the pandemic started.