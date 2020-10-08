Sri Lankan minister criticizes India for power-sharing call

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan minister says India has no moral right to interfere in the country’s internal affairs by insisting on power sharing with minority Tamils because New Delhi failed to fulfil its obligations under a 1987 agreement to disarm separatist rebels and ensure an end to Sri Lanka’s civil war. Sarath Weerasekara’s comments in Parliament are seen as the island nation’s response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request last month to his Sri Lankan counterpart for the full implementation of constitutional provisions for power sharing with Tamil minority regions. Successive Sri Lankan governments have pledged to share more power with the Tamils to ensure peace, but President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was elected last November, has rejected the idea.