Suspended officials sue agency that runs Voice of America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Suspended officials at the agency that runs the Voice of America news outlet have filed suit against it, accusing its CEO and his top aides of trying to turn it into a vehicle to promote President Donald Trump’s agenda. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, says the actions of U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack and his senior advisers violate the “statutory firewall” intended to protect VOA from political interference. National Public Radio, which first reported the lawsuit, said the five plaintiffs have all been suspended by Pack and are seeking reinstatement.