Thai Airways ensures grounded flying fans can still take off

BANGKOK (AP) — Have you imagined piloting a plane into world airports? Do you miss airline meals or want a taste of first-class food? Thai Airways has found a way to offer those experiences despite being grounded by the coronavirus and landing in bankruptcy court under crippling debt. The airline is selling time on its flight simulators to wannabe pilots while its catering division is serving meals in a flight-themed restaurant complete with airline seats and attentive cabin crew. The airline is trying to boost staff morale, polish its image and bring in a few coins, even as it juggles preparing to resume international flights while devising a business reorganization plan.