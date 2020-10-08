Transgender woman beaten, stabbed in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A transgender woman in Puerto Rico has been hospitalized after police said she was stabbed and violently beaten in the latest case involving a member of the U.S. territory’s LGBTQ community. Authorities issued a statement saying 33-year-old Nicole López told police that the incident occurred after she got into an argument with several people in her home early Thursday. No further details were provided.López’s friends told WAPA TV that her skull is fractured and that she will need reconstructive surgery.