Trump still contagious? Experts say it’s impossible to know

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t think he’s contagious anymore, but medical experts say that’s impossible to know a week after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Current testing methods can tell when a person has been infected with coronavirus, when their immune system kicks in, and when the virus is cleared. But there’s no test to tell, definitely, when someone is no longer contagious. Guidelines recommend staying in isolation for at least 10 days after experiencing COVID-10 symptoms and to be without a fever for at least 24 hours. Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he’s ready to get back on the campaign trail.