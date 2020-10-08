UN Security Council Back Home in Own Chamber After 7 Months

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has met in its chamber at U.N. headquarters in New York for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city in March. Despite ambassadors from its 15 member nations wearing masks and being separated by plexiglass dividers, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said “It was so great to be home.” She said after Thursday’s council meeting that everyone is practicing social distancing “but we’re just so happy to be together.” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, the council president, said “it was a long road” but “I think everybody was happy to come back home, finally.”