US to hit all of Iran’s financial sector with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to announce that it will blacklist Iran’s entire financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions. The move could deepen tensions with European nations over Iran. Administration officials and congressional aides say the decision is expected on Thursday. The blacklisting is expected to hit 14 Iranian banks that have thus far escaped the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions. More important, it will subject foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it will effectively cut them off from the international financial system.