Virtual Learning extended for School District of La Crosse students

LA CROSEE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse is extending virtual learning through at least October 25.

The Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engle, said he understands the concerns and how difficult this can be for parents. Dr. Engel stated that the district is in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and the YMCA to help students care.

Engel mentioned its an even split between how parents feel about the virtual learning extension.

The district holds weekly meetings to determine the safety of students and faculty.