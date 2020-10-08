Wisconsin Update: State reports record one-day number of positive COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded nine deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 110 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state reported 13,524 new negative tests and 3,132 positive tests. That's an all-time record and the first time the number of positive COVID-19 tests has exceeded 3,000 in one day.

La Crosse County reported its eighth death from the virus on Wednesday according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. No details were available on the person from the La Crosse County Health Department.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The nine deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,424 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 113,596, or 80.1 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 83.1 percent of their hospital beds overall and 85.1 of ICU beds. There currently are 873 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with 219 of them in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 41 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 41 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 165 (+4) 2 Crawford 220 (+10) 0 Grant 1,300 (+32) 19 Jackson 194 (+5) 1 La Crosse 3,441(+42) 6 Monroe 712 (+7) 3 Trempealeau 764 (+16) 2 Vernon 322 (+12) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

