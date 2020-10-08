Woman who tried to fake death pleads guilty to charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia woman who conspired to fake her death at the New River Gorge has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. News outlets cited a statement Wednesday from the U.S. attorney’s office in reporting that 44-year-old Julie M. Wheeler faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced in January for conspiring to obstruct justice. Prosecutors said Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband, Rodney Wheeler, to fake her death at the New River Gorge by pretending she plummeted from an overlook so she wouldn’t have to go to prison in a health care fraud case.