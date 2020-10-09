2 former eBay employees plead guilty in harassment scheme

BOSTON (AP) — Two former eBay Inc. employees have pleaded guilty to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a publisher and editor of an online newsletter critical of the company with a scheme that included live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to their home. Stephanie Popp and Veronica Zea pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. They are scheduled to be sentenced in February. They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme, that involved other anonymous deliveries sent to the couple’s home, including a funeral wreath and a bloody pig Halloween mask.