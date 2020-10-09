A chance at the 80s with blustery winds

80-degree weather

On average, the last 80-degree day for La Crosse is October 1st. The latest 80-degree day was on November 1st, 1933. So with a chance at the 80s today, it will be past average but not a record day.

Increasing winds

Overnight, strong winds have already picked up speed. Southerly winds will have the potential to gusty up to 40 mph today. With a southerly wind, this will help with the warming highs to the 80s.

Today there will also be mention of more cloud cover compared to the blue skies that has dominated all week. Yet, the sunshine will still make its appearance at times throughout the day.

Weekend Outlook

A cold front will pass through Wisconsin early Saturday morning. This will change the winds to come from the northwest and move out the chance for the 80s. But it will still be very comfortable Saturday with sunshine, calm winds, and highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be very similar to Friday. From the strong southerly winds to introducing cloud cover. Winds will have the potential to gust to 30 mph, but temperatures will not be as warm. Temperatures will look for highs in the upper 70s, so still very mild but not the 80s.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett