Romero leads Onalaska over West Salem

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Albert Romero ran for 101 yards on 17 carries to lead Onalaska to a 15-13 win over West Salem.

Romero made it a two score game with a 54-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Landon Peterson had two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers as well.

West Salem's defense was strong.

They had a 4th and goal from the one stop in the first half and Jack Hehli had an interception in the third quarter.

Onalaska improves to 2-1 while West Salem begins the season 0-1.