MAUSTON, WIS. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds improve to 2-0 with a 36-22 win over Mauston on Friday night.

The blugolds defense was stellar in the first half with 4 turnovers.

Running back Will Cambio had three touchdowns.

The Blugolds have put up 84 points in two games and will head to Westby next Friday on October 16th.